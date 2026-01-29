The European Union laid out plans to overhaul its visa system and step up deportations as part of a five-year migration strategy that cements a hardening line on the hot-button issue.

"The priority is clear: bringing illegal arrival numbers down and keeping them down," Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for migration, said on Thursday.

The strategy unveiled on Thursday stressed the need to boost deportations of failed asylum-seekers among the bloc's priorities.

"Abuse gives migration a bad name — it undermines public trust and ultimately takes away from our ability to provide protection and undercuts our drive to attract talent," said Brunner.

The European Parliament is currently examining a legal text put forward by the European Commission allowing for so-called "return hubs" to be set up outside the EU's borders.

Criticised by rights groups, the proposal also envisages harsher penalties for migrants who refuse to leave European territory, including longer periods of detention.

European governments are under pressure to take a tougher stance amid a souring of public opinion on migration that has fuelled a rightward shift across the bloc.