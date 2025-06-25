NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that the United States was “totally committed” to the alliance’s mutual defence clause, after President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on it.

“For me, there is absolute clarity that the United States is totally committed to NATO, totally committed to Article Five,” Rutte told reporters ahead of a summit meeting of alliance leaders.

On his way to the summit, Trump refused to commit to NATO’s Article 5 clause, the basic agreement that says an attack on one member is an attack on all.

“Depends on your definition. There are numerous definitions of Article Five,” Trump told journalists in comments sure to rattle America’s European allies.