A powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,000 people in war-torn Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand and caused widespread damage.

Here is what we know about relief efforts:

China

China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing's emergency management ministry said.

A separate rescue team from China's Yunnan arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, CCTV reported.

The Chinese government will also provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments to begin Monday, its international aid agency said Saturday.

United States

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed Washington would assist Myanmar after it was hit by the quake.

"It's terrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country."

India

An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a C-130 military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets, food parcels and other essentials.

"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added.

"We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."

South Korea

South Korea's foreign ministry said it would send $2 million in humanitarian assistance "to support urgent rescue and relief efforts" after the earthquake.