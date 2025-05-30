The Israeli army has uprooted more than 250,000 Palestinians from the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza to so-called "humanitarian zones," according to a report by the Hebrew news site, Walla.

The outlet cited unnamed security officials who said the mass displacement, part of the military's "Gideon's Chariots" invasion, is to "prevent Palestinian fighters from returning to underground and above-ground infrastructure."

While Walla did not specify the "humanitarian zone" locations, Israel previously designated coastal areas between Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah as those places, despite carrying out deadly strikes there that killed hundreds of displaced civilians in recent months.

The report suggested the army's invasion could last months, with plans for the "complete evacuation of Gaza's population from combat zones to southern areas" while maintaining permanent military occupation of invaded territories.

Israeli media, including the Haaretz newspaper, revealed a plan on May 22 to occupy 75 percent of Gaza in the next two months.

Many Palestinians had been forced to flee their areas in northern Gaza toward Gaza City's western areas, according to Anadolu Agency, where the Israeli army is intensifying deadly attacks, and banning the entry of aid to northern Gaza, exacerbating famine risks.

Risk of famine