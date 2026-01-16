A major Australian arts festival has apologised to a Palestinian-Australian writer after disinviting her over her remarks about Israel, sparking a controversy that forced the cancellation of this year's Adelaide Writers' Week.

The Adelaide Festival Board on Thursday retracted the decision to bar academic and novelist Randa Abdel-Fattah, inviting her back for next year's event and apologising to her "unreservedly for the harm the Adelaide Festival Corporation has caused her".

The board on Tuesday cancelled the writers' week, a premier Australian literary event and part of the Adelaide Festival, after 180 international and Australian authors boycotted it over Abdel-Fattah's ban.

The writers' week director, the Jewish daughter of Holocaust survivors, said she could not be party to silencing a Palestinian author.

The festival's original board resigned in response to the backlash.

Abdel-Fattah accepts apology but warns it’s no ‘quick fix’