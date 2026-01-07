Orthodox Christians in Gaza marked Eastern Orthodox Christmas Eve with prayers on Tuesday night, for the first time in more than two years due to Israel’s brutal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Churches that follow the Eastern calendar observe Christmas Eve on January 6 each year, while in the Western calendar it falls on December 24.

The Christmas tree was lit in the courtyard of St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City despite grief overshadowing the territory after the war that has killed tens of thousands of people and left the enclave in ruins.

“This year’s Christmas comes with renewed hope that the coming year will mark the end of pain, the beginning of healing for Gaza and the return of calm to every home,” Metropolitan Alexios, the patriarchal vicar in Gaza, said in a statement.

“The Christmas tree was not merely a decoration, but a glowing prayer declaring to the world that Gaza’s people still believe in life, love and the rebirth of peace.”

Like all residents of the enclave, the Christian community in Gaza was not spared of Israeli attacks during the war.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 20 Christians were killed and three churches bombed by the Israeli army since October 2023.

St. Porphyrius Church, one of the oldest Christian churches in the world, was struck several times by Israeli forces during the war.

In one of the deadliest attacks on October 19 2023, at least 18 Palestinians sheltering inside the church were killed in an Israeli strike.

Cautious opening

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate said the Christmas tree was lit despite the pain, siege and destruction surrounding the entire territory.

The lighting, the patriarchate said, “carried within it a prayer for life, dignity and peace.”

Elias Al-Jilda, a member of the Orthodox Church’s board of trustees in Gaza, described the limited return of Christmas rituals this year as a “cautious opening” after two years of forced absence of religious practices due to Israeli bombardment and blockade.

“Despite managing to light the tree and hold prayers, deep sorrow remains for devastated Gaza and for those who were lost,” he said.

“Joy cannot be complete while people continue to live in tents.”

He said more than 85 percent of Gaza’s Christians have lost their homes partially or entirely.