Palestinians in Gaza are condemning the newly launched Israeli-American aid distribution mechanism as a disaster, citing deadly shootings, chaos, and inhumane conditions.

The system, rolled out Tuesday under the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, a body supported by both Israel and the United States but operating outside the United Nations' humanitarian framework, has triggered widespread criticism.

Eyewitnesses and local officials report that Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on hungry civilians gathered at aid distribution points, killing and injuring many.

The Gaza-based government, Palestinian factions, and international organisations have condemned the mechanism as lacking basic humanitarian standards and endangering civilian lives.

According to the Israeli military's plan, four aid distribution sites have been designated, three in southern Gaza and one at the central Netzarim corridor, which separates the north from the south. However, Palestinians who went to these points say they were met not with relief but with bullets.

‘We waited for hours and left with nothing, just humiliation’

Mohammad Abu Tawila, a resident of Gaza City, walked for over an hour and a half to reach the distribution point in Rafah.

He told Anadolu that despite extreme hunger and thirst, he had to wait for hours before Israeli drones began firing above the crowd.

“People were desperate. They were pushing and running in fear,” said Tawila. “Several were killed and injured. After all that suffering, I returned home empty-handed. My family is still without food. We're living in despair.”

Another eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous, said: “There’s no clear system. No safe paths. Israeli drones fly overhead. People are killed or trampled trying to escape. It’s chaos.”

Killings near aid centres

Gaza's Government Media Office reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed 10 and injured 62 Palestinians over two days near the aid sites in Rafah.

The office said the army had directed people to these centres, only to open fire on them later.