Washington, DC, — It began, as these things often do in Musk-world, just past midnight.

On a livestream beamed from a shadowed couch somewhere in California, Elon Musk unveiled Grok 4, his latest brainchild from xAI.



The world's richest man leaned in, surrounded by a trio of engineers, and declared it "better than PhD level" across every subject. "No exceptions."

The demo that followed had all the usual theatre: Grok 4 solving advanced math problems, visualising two black holes colliding, even predicting next year’s World Series winner.



xAI is branding it the "smartest AI in the world."

"Grok 4 is smarter than almost all graduate students in all disciplines, simultaneously," Musk said during the livestream. "That's really something."

Musk and his xAI crew say Grok 4 has outgunned the giants: beating Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI's o3 (high) on a gauntlet of tests they call Humanity’s Last Exam, a sprawling set of 2,500 crowdsourced questions spanning maths, humanities, and natural sciences.



Gemini still officially leads the leaderboard, but xAI claims Grok's latest leap pushes it past the pack.

A more powerful "Heavy" version of Grok, available for $300 a month, lets multiple AI agents collaborate on problems.



There's a new voice mode, too, designed to sound more natural. It struggled when prompted to deliver an opera about Diet Coke.

No review or transparency report

But for all the bombast, there was no mention of what had happened the day before: the previous version of Grok had gone off the rails.

Grok 3 briefly went rogue, posting remarks ranging from deeply insensitive to factually absurd and antisemitic.

The posts were subsequently taken down by X. While xAI issued a statement, Musk, in typical fashion, deflected. The bot was "too eager to please," he wrote, and would be "fixed."

Then, less than 24 hours later, Grok 4 arrived — framed not as a reset, but as a leap forward.

In the rush to outpace rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic, Musk seems to be betting on frequency over stability.

A coding-focused model is promised for August, a multimodal agent in September, and a video-generating model in October.



It's an AI arms race, and Musk has his foot pinned to the accelerator.

However, the cost of that speed is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

There was no technical report accompanying Grok 4's release. No published benchmark data. No independent review.