Israel on Sunday banned the activities of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza and ordered the organisation to leave the enclave by February 28.

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which oversees dealings with humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, said the decision was taken after the charity refused to submit its staff lists to Tel Aviv.

A ministry statement cited by Maariv newspaper said the MSF refused “to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organisations operating in the region”.

The ministry claimed that the measure is aimed at “enabling legitimate relief activities while preventing the exploitation of humanitarian cover for hostile or terrorist purposes”.