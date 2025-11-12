TÜRKİYE
1 min read
20 Turkish soldiers martyred in military cargo plane crash in Georgia: defence ministry
A Turkish C-130 cargo plane en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border.
20 Turkish soldiers martyred in military cargo plane crash in Georgia: defence ministry
Several countries and leaders from around the world voiced solidarity with Türkiye after the crash. / AA
November 12, 2025

Türkiye's defence ministry said that 20 soldiers were martyred in the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia on Tuesday.

"At 06:30 am (0230GMT) in coordination with Georgian authorities, the search and rescue and accident investigation team began its investigation of the wreckage of our military cargo plane that crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border," the ministry said on Wednesday.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane with 20 military personnel on board crashed after taking off from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye.

The ministry has also released the names of all 20 soldiers killed.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate phone calls Tuesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to address the latest developments regarding the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan offered condolences for the martyrs.

Several countries and leaders from around the world voiced solidarity with Türkiye after the crash.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border with 20 personnel on board
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview