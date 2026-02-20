Romanian President Nicusor Dan said his country is prepared to evacuate up to 1,000 children from Gaza for urgent medical treatment, as only a small number of European states have so far agreed to receive patients from the war-ravaged enclave.

Speaking in Washington, DC at the inaugural meeting of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative, Dan said Romania could expand evacuation flights already under way and extend support to as many as 4,000 relatives accompanying the children.

Medical organisations have repeatedly warned that Gaza’s healthcare system has collapsed, with thousands in urgent need of surgery, rehabilitation or specialised care abroad. Yet European medical evacuation programmes remain limited, leaving many patients stranded despite international appeals for help.

Related TRT World - Israel killed at least 100 Gaza children since ceasefire — UN

In October 2025, the World Health Organization said European countries had received 1,000 patients from Gaza, which the UN organisation called “a drop in the ocean”.