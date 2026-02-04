At least 21 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and others injured early on Wednesday by Israeli strikes targeting displacement tents, a house and a gathering of civilians in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medical sources said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said two people, including a paramedic, were killed and 12 others wounded in shelling that targeted the area around Street 5 in the al Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The wounded were taken to the Red Crescent’s field hospital in al Mawasi, the organisation added.

Medical sources, however, said the death toll in the attack rose to three.

Local sources said the casualties were reported after an Israeli helicopter struck a tent housing displaced people in al Mawasi. As ambulance crews moved to evacuate the wounded, an Israeli drone then targeted the rescue team.

Nasser Hospital said that it had received the bodies of three people killed in Israeli artillery fire that targeted homes in the Qizan Rashwan area south of Khan Younis, an area outside Israeli military occupation.