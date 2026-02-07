Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised what he said was a "doctrine of domination" that allows Israel to expand its military arsenal while pressuring other countries in the region to disarm.

His remarks came a day after renewed nuclear talks with Washington, with previous talks collapsing when Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran last June that triggered a 12-day war.

Araghchi was speaking at the Al Jazeera Forum conference in Qatar, but did not refer to Friday's talks with the United States.

"Israel's expansionist project requires that neighbouring countries be weakened: militarily, technologically, economically and socially," Araghchi said.

"Under this project, Israel is free to expand its military arsenal without limits ... Yet other countries are demanded to disarm. Others are pressured to reduce defensive capacity. Others are punished for scientific progress," he added.

"This is a doctrine of domination."

US-Iran talks