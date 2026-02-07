WORLD
Israel’s 'expansionist project' aims weakened Middle East, Iran's Araghchi says
Iran condemned Israel for its military expansion and domination over neighbouring countries amid ongoing nuclear talks with the United States.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during the 17th edition of the Al-Jazeera Forum in Doha on February 7, 2026. / AFP
February 7, 2026

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised what he said was a "doctrine of domination" that allows Israel to expand its military arsenal while pressuring other countries in the region to disarm.

His remarks came a day after renewed nuclear talks with Washington, with previous talks collapsing when Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran last June that triggered a 12-day war.

Araghchi was speaking at the Al Jazeera Forum conference in Qatar, but did not refer to Friday's talks with the United States.

"Israel's expansionist project requires that neighbouring countries be weakened: militarily, technologically, economically and socially," Araghchi said.

"Under this project, Israel is free to expand its military arsenal without limits ... Yet other countries are demanded to disarm. Others are pressured to reduce defensive capacity. Others are punished for scientific progress," he added.

"This is a doctrine of domination."

RelatedTRT World - Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman

US-Iran talks

During the 12-day war, Israel targeted senior Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists and sites as well as residential areas, with the US later launching its own attacks on key nuclear facilities.

Iran responded at the time with drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as by targeting the largest US military base in the Middle East, located in Qatar.

On Friday, Araghchi led the Iranian delegation in indirect nuclear talks with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat.

The top Iranian diplomat later described the atmosphere as having been "very positive", while US President Donald Trump said the talks were "very good," with both sides agreeing to proceed with further negotiations.

The talks followed threats from Washington and its recent deployment of an aircraft carrier group to the region following Iran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests last month.

The United States has sought to address Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for militant groups in the region — issues which Israel has pushed to include in the talks, according to media reports.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected expanding the scope of negotiations beyond the nuclear issue.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says US had 'very good talks' with Iran in Oman
SOURCE:AFP
