The growing economic and geopolitical tensions, including the US and Israel’s war on Iran, and Iran’s retaliation, are sending shockwaves through the African continent, South Africa’s foreign minister has said.

Ronald Lamola said on Thursday that the Middle East tensions could affect food security in many countries.

“Beyond the immediate impact of rising global oil prices, a spike in fertiliser costs is set to drive food prices up and further compromise food security across many of our countries,” Lamola said at the opening of a two-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers meeting in Pretoria.

He said the 16-country regional block will not emerge unscathed from the tensions, and warned that public finances are likely to come under even greater strain, and its people will bear the cost.

“There is also a growing concern that Gulf states may reassess overseas investments in infrastructure, critical minerals, energy and technology as their priorities shift towards internal defence and security considerations,” he said, adding that it could carry consequences for investment flows, growth prospects and development finance across the SADC.