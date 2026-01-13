The United States has ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali nationals, requiring those covered by the designation to leave the country by March 17.

US Department of Homeland Security said conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that the country no longer meets the legal requirements for the humanitarian programme.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the US is now "contrary" to national interests.

"We are putting Americans first," Noem said.

The department said Somalis who do not have another legal basis to remain in the US outside of TPS must report their departure using the relevant application process.