The United States has ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali nationals, requiring those covered by the designation to leave the country by March 17.
US Department of Homeland Security said conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that the country no longer meets the legal requirements for the humanitarian programme.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the US is now "contrary" to national interests.
"We are putting Americans first," Noem said.
The department said Somalis who do not have another legal basis to remain in the US outside of TPS must report their departure using the relevant application process.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement urged Somali nationals to leave the country by March 17, warning that those who remain could "receive a visit from ICE."
According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 2,471 Somali nationals currently hold TPS in the United States, with an additional 1,383 applications pending.
TPS shields eligible nationals from deportation and allows them to work legally in the US while adverse conditions persist in their home country.
The designation for Somalis was extended in July 2024 for 18 months.
US President Donald Trump has previously called for ending TPS for Somalis, including during remarks made in Minnesota in November.
Trump has repeatedly expressed negative views toward Somalis in the US, seeking to link them to crime and fraud while pushing for their removal.