A bipartisan group of 37 US lawmakers has written to senior Taiwanese politicians expressing concern over parliament stalling proposed defence spending, saying the threat posed by China has never been greater.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te last year proposed $40 billion in extra defence spending to counter China, which views the island as its own territory. But the opposition, which has a majority in parliament, has refused to review the proposal and instead advanced its own, less expensive proposals, which only fund the purchase of some of the US weapons Lai wants.

The US letter, addressed to Taiwan parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu, the heads of the opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party, as well as the caucus whip for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said the United States and Taiwan shared a strong and enduring partnership.

"However, the threat posed by the People's Republic of China against Taiwan has never been greater. Xi Jinping is focusing every element of the PRC's national power to control Taiwan," said the letter, released on Thursday and referring to China's president.

The US must address the massive backlog in weapons deliveries to Taiwan, but Taiwan needs to step up too, the letter said.

"We commend Taiwan for making important progress in strengthening its military readiness, reserve forces, and asymmetric defence capabilities," it said.

"Nevertheless, we fear that without significant increases in Taiwan's defence spending at levels reflected in President Lai's proposed special budget, this progress will be insufficient."

Signatories to the letter included Senators Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons, senior members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Young Kim and Ami Bera, senior members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

International backer