Romania's defence ministry said it will buy French Mistral air defence systems worth more than 626 million euros ($726 million), part of a joint procurement deal with several other European Union states.

The ministry said it signed a deal on Tuesday with the French defence ministry for the purchase of 231 Mistral man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) - built by missile producer MBDA - and 934 missiles alongside training, simulator and logistics.

The statement did not specify when the equipment would be delivered. Romanian lawmakers first approved the acquisition plan in 2022.

