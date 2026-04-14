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US doesn't 'have time for Ukraine' because of Iran war — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president warns that extended Iran war may tighten Kiev's access to US arms, with air defence materials under pressure.
US doesn't 'have time for Ukraine' because of Iran war — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says US focus on Iran war sidelines Ukraine, warns arms deliveries are faltering. / AP
8 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that US peace negotiators "have no time for Ukraine" because of the war in Iran, and bemoaned disruptions of deliveries of US arms.

Zelenskyy told German public broadcaster ZDF that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have helped broker talks with Moscow on ending Russia's war on Ukraine, were "constantly in talks with Iran" at the moment.

Describing the pair as "pragmatic", Zelenskyy said they were trying to "get more attention from Putin in order to end the war".

But "if the United States does not put pressure on Putin (...) and only engages in a gentle dialogue with the Russians, then they will no longer be afraid", he said.

US-led talks to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II have stalled since the Iran war erupted in late March, and Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have not met since February in Geneva.

Zelenskyy said that the issue of deliveries of US arms to Ukraine has become "a big problem".

"If the war goes on, there will be less arms for Ukraine. It's critical, especially in materials for air defences," he said.

Zelenskyy later told a press conference during a visit to Norway that this was especially a problem for PAC-3 interceptor missiles, as well as the PAC-2 missile.

He said these were primarily purchased through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme, launched last year, which allows Ukraine to receive US equipment financed by European countries.

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"At the very beginning of... (the) war in the Middle East, we understood that we can have challenges," Zelenskyy said.

“Difficult position for Ukraine”

Zelenskyy said deliveries came "slowly", noting it was a "very difficult position for us."

Zelenskyy made the comment alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, with the two leaders announcing they had signed "a joint declaration on enhanced defence and security cooperation."

The Norwegian government said in a statement that the countries wished to "facilitate closer cooperation between the Norwegian and Ukrainian defence industries" and that "Ukrainian drones will now be manufactured in Norway."

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy led a government delegation to Berlin, where they met Chancellor Friedrich Merz and key ministers to discuss Ukraine war, now in its fifth year.

The two countries also announced a strategic partnership centred on defence.

RelatedTRT World - Frontline situation best for Ukraine in 10 months: Zelenskyy
SOURCE:AFP
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