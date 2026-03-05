Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has spoken by phone with his Saudi and Emirati counterparts, stressing respect for the sovereignty of the Gulf nations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Sugiono, who goes by only one name, spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday, expressing deep concern over the joint military offensive by the US and Israel against Iran.

"I underscored the importance of upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," he said in a post on X.

He also conveyed Indonesia’s continued support for de-escalation and called on all parties to “exercise maximum restraint."

In his conversation with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sugiono exchanged views on current developments in the Middle East, including the UAE’s assessment of the Iranian strikes on its territory.

"I conveyed Indonesia’s sympathy for the human loss and reaffirmed our principled position on respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as upholding international law and the principles of the UN Charter," Sugiono said in a separate post on X.

Indonesia remains steadfast in supporting all efforts towards de-escalation, he added.

