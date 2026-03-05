Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has spoken by phone with his Saudi and Emirati counterparts, stressing respect for the sovereignty of the Gulf nations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Sugiono, who goes by only one name, spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday, expressing deep concern over the joint military offensive by the US and Israel against Iran.
"I underscored the importance of upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," he said in a post on X.
He also conveyed Indonesia’s continued support for de-escalation and called on all parties to “exercise maximum restraint."
In his conversation with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sugiono exchanged views on current developments in the Middle East, including the UAE’s assessment of the Iranian strikes on its territory.
"I conveyed Indonesia’s sympathy for the human loss and reaffirmed our principled position on respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as upholding international law and the principles of the UN Charter," Sugiono said in a separate post on X.
Indonesia remains steadfast in supporting all efforts towards de-escalation, he added.
Gaza's Board of Peace talks on hold
Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran beginning February 28, killing over 900 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and more than 165 elementary schoolgirls, according to Iranian authorities.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Six US service members have been killed and several others injured.
Separately, Sugiono said that discussions on the Gaza Board of Peace established by US President Donald Trump are on hold due to the raging Middle East conflict.
"There has been no further discussion between the Peace Council and member states," he said, the local news outlet Kompas reported.
"We continue to consult with the Board of Peace member countries in the Gulf because they were also attacked. After all, they are members of the Board of Peace," he added.
He confirmed that Indonesia will remain a Board of Peace member.
Indonesia has pledged 8,000 troops for deployment in Gaza as part of a proposed multinational peacekeeping force.