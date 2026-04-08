International reactions have begun to emerge following the US-Iran agreement to halt fighting for two weeks, with leaders welcoming the move and expressing hope for a lasting settlement.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed what he described as a "sagacious gesture" and expressed gratitude to the leadership of both countries.

He invited delegations from both sides to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement.

"I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad... to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he said.

Egypt welcomed the US decision to halt military operations, describing it as a positive step towards reducing tensions in the region.

In a statement, Cairo said the move represents an important development towards achieving calm, containing escalation, and preserving regional and global stability.

It stressed the importance of building on the step through a full commitment to stopping military operations and advancing diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

Egypt also reaffirmed the need to respect international law and freedom of navigation, while highlighting the importance of safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of Gulf states.

Australia welcomed the agreement, calling it an important step towards resolving the conflict.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government supports de-escalation efforts and a negotiated settlement.