International reactions have begun to emerge following the US-Iran agreement to halt fighting for two weeks, with leaders welcoming the move and expressing hope for a lasting settlement.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed what he described as a "sagacious gesture" and expressed gratitude to the leadership of both countries.
He invited delegations from both sides to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement.
"I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad... to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he said.
Egypt welcomed the US decision to halt military operations, describing it as a positive step towards reducing tensions in the region.
In a statement, Cairo said the move represents an important development towards achieving calm, containing escalation, and preserving regional and global stability.
It stressed the importance of building on the step through a full commitment to stopping military operations and advancing diplomatic efforts and dialogue.
Egypt also reaffirmed the need to respect international law and freedom of navigation, while highlighting the importance of safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of Gulf states.
Australia welcomed the agreement, calling it an important step towards resolving the conflict.
In a joint statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government supports de-escalation efforts and a negotiated settlement.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire deal between the US and Iran while emphasizing that significant work remains to secure a durable resolution.
"While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire," Peters wrote on X.
In the United States, senate minority leader Chuck Schumer welcomed the pause in hostilities while criticising President Donald Trump's approach.
"I'm glad Trump backed off and is desperately searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster," Schumer said.
In contrast, Israel's prime minister sought to undermine the agreement, backing US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes for two weeks while attaching conditions to the pause.
In a statement, he said Israel supports the move only if Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz and halts attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.
He added that Israel backs US efforts to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile or what it described as a "terror threat" to the region and beyond.
The statement also said Washington has reaffirmed its commitment to these objectives in upcoming negotiations.
It further noted that the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon.