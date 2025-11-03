“The snake that offers to sing for you is only measuring how close it can strike.”

This is an old African saying that warns against gullibility — for when a people are too eager to believe every foreign tale, they risk losing both their sense of judgment and their sovereignty.

This, sadly, is the path Nigeria appears to be treading in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s latest pronouncement, redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and alleging , without a shred of credible evidence, that Christians in Nigeria are victims of a genocidal campaign.

Trump’s baseless allegations, couched in emotive rhetoric and backed by threats of intervention, can inflame an already fragile national fabric.

He warned that if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities”.

His words threaten to deepen mistrust among communities that have, for years, struggled to heal from ethno-religious wounds.

From Iraq to Libya, from Afghanistan to Somalia, America’s invasions have left nations in ruins — destabilised, fragmented, and worse off than before.

Each was justified in the name of democracy, freedom, or humanitarian concern. Yet when the dust settled, the so-called liberation only birthed chaos, death, and decades of instability.

To imagine that Nigeria could fare differently under such “concern” is to ignore the loud echoes of history.

Distortion of facts to self-serve

Trump’s narrative of a “genocide against Christians” in Nigeria is a gross distortion of reality.

The facts on the ground reveal that violence in Nigeria — whether from Boko Haram, banditry, herder-farmer conflicts or communal clashes — has claimed many Muslim lives, often in larger numbers than Christians.

Entire Muslim communities in the North-East were decimated.

Mosques were destroyed. Muslim scholars were assassinated. Farmers in predominantly Muslim areas could not access their lands for years.

The Nigerian military set up countless checkpoints, and entire towns were emptied. Yet no one — least of all major Western powers — ever called it a genocide against Muslims.

The attempt to frame Nigeria’s complex security crisis as a one-sided religious extermination is nothing but selective perception and media manipulation.