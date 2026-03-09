Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara’s primary objective is to keep the country out of the growing regional conflict, stressing that safeguarding the security and peace of Türkiye’s 86 million citizens remains the government’s top priority.

“Our primary goal is to keep our country clear of this fire. Ensuring Türkiye’s security and the peace of its 86 million citizens is our greatest priority,” Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkish president said Ankara stands on the side of justice, international law, peace and stability amid the Iran crisis and continues to support resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye has been engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts since the war on Iran began. “We have held talks with 16 leaders to find a way out of the crisis,” he said.

Coordination with NATO

Erdogan added that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments together with NATO and other allies, and will continue to take additional measures to strengthen the country’s security.

“We will follow developments in coordination with NATO and our other allies and continue to take further steps to reinforce our security,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also sought to reassure the public about energy security, saying Türkiye faces no immediate risks thanks to previous investments, agreements and precautionary measures.

“We are not facing any risks thanks to the investments we have made, the agreements we have signed and the measures we have taken to ensure the security of our energy supply,” he said.