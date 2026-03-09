TÜRKİYE
3 min read
'Our primary goal' is to keep Türkiye out of Iran war: Erdogan
“We will follow developments in coordination with NATO and our other allies and continue to take further steps to reinforce our security,” Turkish President Erdogan says.
'Our primary goal' is to keep Türkiye out of Iran war: Erdogan
Erdogan said there were no disruptions at Türkiye’s three customs gates along the Iranian border. / AA
8 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara’s primary objective is to keep the country out of the growing regional conflict, stressing that safeguarding the security and peace of Türkiye’s 86 million citizens remains the government’s top priority.

“Our primary goal is to keep our country clear of this fire. Ensuring Türkiye’s security and the peace of its 86 million citizens is our greatest priority,” Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkish president said Ankara stands on the side of justice, international law, peace and stability amid the Iran crisis and continues to support resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye has been engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts since the war on Iran began. “We have held talks with 16 leaders to find a way out of the crisis,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Iranian ballistic missile intercepted en route to Türkiye

Coordination with NATO

Erdogan added that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments together with NATO and other allies, and will continue to take additional measures to strengthen the country’s security.

“We will follow developments in coordination with NATO and our other allies and continue to take further steps to reinforce our security,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also sought to reassure the public about energy security, saying Türkiye faces no immediate risks thanks to previous investments, agreements and precautionary measures.

“We are not facing any risks thanks to the investments we have made, the agreements we have signed and the measures we have taken to ensure the security of our energy supply,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Addressing border logistics, Erdogan said there were no disruptions at Türkiye’s three customs gates along the Iranian border.

On security measures, the president said Türkiye’s airspace is being monitored around the clock against potential threats. “Our F-16s, airborne early warning aircraft and tanker planes are monitoring our airspace 24 hours a day against possible threats,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye deploys six F-16s, defence systems to Northern Cyprus amid US-Israeli war on Iran

Warning to Tehran

Erdogan also issued a warning to Iran, saying that despite Türkiye’s sincere warnings, “extremely wrong and provocative steps” that could strain relations between the two neighbours continue to be taken.

He cautioned against actions that could damage the centuries-old ties between the two countries.

“No one should enter into calculations that would cast a shadow over our thousand-year neighbourly and fraternal ties with Iran or wound our nation,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye’s position is clear and that Ankara has made extraordinary efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading further and to avoid more bloodshed in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Israel preparing for at least month-long war with Iran: Report
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
Trump, Starmer hold call after US president's 'once great ally' jibe