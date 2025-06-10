Forty-one Israeli soldiers have announced that they will not continue their military service, describing the ongoing genocide in besieged Gaza as a war fought to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political survival rather than to secure Israel or rescue hostages.

The soldiers from Israel's intelligence and cyber warfare units sent a signed letter on Tuesday to Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and other Cabinet members expressing their refusal, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The signatories wrote under the heading "Soldiers for the Hostages" that the renewed military offensive in Gaza is not a "security decision but a political one."

They criticised the decision to expand the carnage in the Palestinian territory, asserting that the aim is to "preserve the ruling coalition, not protect Israeli citizens."

The soldiers said they would not participate in "Netanyahu's survival war." Some pledged to make their refusal public, while others promised to use quieter, "grey area" forms of protest.

Zamir directed the military in early June to expand its ongoing carnage in Gaza to include additional areas in both the north and south, amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

Israel estimates that 56 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 10,100 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.