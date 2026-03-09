Israel has killed three more Palestinians, including two children, in its air strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.
The hospital said on Sunday that the victims, who included 10 people who were wounded, were brought to its emergency department.
According to preliminary information, the strike targeted tents set up to shelter families displaced from various areas of Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military offensives, causing panic among people in the area.
Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 7, 2023.
It reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced all of the population.
A Gaza ceasefire came into effect on October 10, but Israel continues to defy the agreement, bombing the territory and choking off vital aid.