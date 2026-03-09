WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza, including two children, in another ceasefire violation
Israel wounded 10 others in its strike that targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians.
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza, including two children, in another ceasefire violation
Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave. / AA
12 hours ago

Israel has killed three more Palestinians, including two children, in its air strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

The hospital said on Sunday that the victims, who included 10 people who were wounded, were brought to its emergency department.

According to preliminary information, the strike targeted tents set up to shelter families displaced from various areas of Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military offensives, causing panic among people in the area.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 7, 2023.

It reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced all of the population.

A Gaza ceasefire came into effect on October 10, but Israel continues to defy the agreement, bombing the territory and choking off vital aid.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in strike near mosque in Gaza City
Dhaka vindicated as killers of Bangladesh uprising leader arrested in India
UK insists it will not 'outsource' foreign policy to US
Arab League chief calls Iran's strikes on member states 'reckless'
Deadly Ukrainian strike hits Russia-controlled region: local official
Iran president: comments misread by 'enemy'
Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo
6 arrested as anti-Muslim protest outside Zohran Mamdani's residence sparks clashes
Iran claims American soldiers captured, but US denies
Netanyahu vows to continue war on Iran 'with all force'
Large-scale war 'unlikely' to topple Iran's military, clerical structure — intelligence report
US, Israel seeking 'disintegration of Iran' — security chief
Türkiye's Erdogan, Iraq's KRG leader discuss regional tensions, terror threats
Türkiye stepped up diplomacy to end Iran war: Fidan
Iran backtracks on pledge to spare Gulf neighbours, launches fresh strikes