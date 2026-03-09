Israel has killed three more Palestinians, including two children, in its air strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

The hospital said on Sunday that the victims, who included 10 people who were wounded, were brought to its emergency department.

According to preliminary information, the strike targeted tents set up to shelter families displaced from various areas of Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military offensives, causing panic among people in the area.