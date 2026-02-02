Beijing has criticised the Dalai Lama’s first Grammy win, describing the music industry award for an audiobook, narration, and storytelling as “a tool for anti-China political manipulation.”

“It is well known that the 14th Dalai Lama is not merely a religious figure but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the guise of religion,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Monday.



“We firmly oppose the relevant party using the award as a tool for anti-China political manipulation,” said Lin. “Such stance has been consistent and clear.”

Born Tenzin Gyatso, the 90-year-old Dalai Lama was announced as a Grammy winner on Sunday in the audio book, narration and storytelling category for “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.”

The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader said in a statement on his website that he saw the award “as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility.”

“I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility,” he added.

The Dalai Lama has lived in exile since 1959, when Chinese troops crushed an uprising in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.