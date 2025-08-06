WORLD
2 min read
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Volker Turk has said that the violence in the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu province produced "one of the largest documented death tolls in such attacks since the M23's resurgence in 2022."
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
The UN Human Rights Office said it had documented a series of deadly assaults in the regions bordering Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi. (Photo: Getty) / Getty Images
August 6, 2025

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has condemned the killing of at least 319 civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in July, blaming the violence on the M23 rebel group amid ongoing ceasefire violations.

“I am appalled by the attacks on civilians by the M23 and other armed groups in eastern DRC amid continued fighting, despite the ceasefire that was recently signed in Doha,” Türk said in a statement issued from Geneva on Wednesday. 

“All attacks against civilians must stop immediately, and all those responsible must be held to account,” he said.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had documented a series of deadly assaults in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri, regions bordering Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi, where armed groups have operated for decades, contributing to one of the world’s longest-running humanitarian crises.

RelatedTRT Global - M23 rebels seize two villages in DRC, putting Doha deal at risk

‘Massacre despite ceasefire’

The latest wave of killings came just weeks after the Congolese government and M23 signed a declaration of principle in Doha on June 19, reaffirming their commitment to a permanent ceasefire. 

RECOMMENDED

The agreement included a pledge to halt hostilities, refrain from hate speech, and avoid seizing new territory by force. It also laid out a roadmap for restoring state control in rebel-held areas and initiating direct peace talks.

However, the violence has only intensified. The M23, with support from neighbouring Rwanda, has captured large parts of the mineral-rich eastern DRC since its resurgence in 2021, displacing hundreds of thousands and inflaming regional tensions.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye welcomes DRC's peace deal with M23 rebels

‘Civilians endure consequences.’

The Doha accord followed a separate agreement signed in Washington between the DRC and Rwanda, a framework that remains largely unimplemented.

Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC and Paul Kagame of Rwanda are expected to meet in the coming months to formalise next steps, though details remain scarce.

“I urge the signatories and facilitators of both the Doha and Washington agreements to ensure that they rapidly translate into safety, security, and real progress for civilians in the DRC, who continue to endure the devastating consequences of these conflicts,” Turk said.

Explore
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president