Iran's foreign minister was in Pakistan on Monday to try and mediate in the escalation between Islamabad and New Delhi after last month's deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

The visit by Abbas Araghchi was the first by a foreign dignitary since tensions flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The visit comes just days after Tehran offered to help ease tensions between the two countries.

Araghchi was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials after landing at an airport near Islamabad. He is to meet his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ministry said.

It gave no further details.

Pakistan's armed forces have been on high alert since last week, after Cabinet minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad had credible intelligence that India could attack Pakistan in response to the April 22 assault in the resort town of Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists—mostly Hindus—in Indian-administered Kashmir.