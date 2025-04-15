CULTURE
1 min read
Restoration begins on 6th-century Ayasofya
The UNESCO World Heritage Site will stay open during the quake-resistant reinforcement, which aims to preserve the marvel’s original structure and protect its interior mosaics.
00:00
Restoration begins on 6th-century Ayasofya
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
April 15, 2025

Türkiye is set to begin restoration and reinforcement work on the dome of the iconic Ayasofya Grand Mosque in Istanbul, in one of the biggest repair projects carried out on the 1,486-year-old structure.

While restoration efforts on other parts of the architectural marvel have been under way for 10 years, the reinforcement of the main dome and half domes will focus on weak structural points in order to make the domes more resistant to earthquakes while still preserving the original structure. In order to protect the interior mosaics of the dome, work will be carried out from the exterior surface, according to Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. 

RECOMMENDED

The UNESCO World Heritage Site — built in the sixth century, and often referred to as the “Eighth Wonder of the World” — will remain open to worshippers and visitors during the restoration process.

Explore
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Türkiye grants visa-free travel to Chinese citizens
Clooneys take French citizenship to give twins a ‘normal life’ away from paparazzi
Palestinian cinema icon Mohammed Bakri dies at 72
Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife found dead in Los Angeles home
Iceland becomes 5th European country to bow out of Eurovision 2026 over Israel's inclusion
Air India hits a sour note as Anoushka Shankar’s sitar arrives badly damaged
As Baghdad expands, its historic houses crumble
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
Türkiye's 2,200-year-old Assos theatre nears grand revival
Someone just paid over $8,000 for Michael Jackson’s old sock
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Kashmir’s 17th-century ethnic Turkic saint’s legacy continues in Sufi gatherings
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict