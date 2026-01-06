Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland, almost two weeks after Tel Aviv recognised the region amid international outrage, Israeli media reported.

Saar is expected to meet with Somaliland’s self-declared President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi during the visit, a Somaliland diplomatic source told Israeli channel i24NEWS.

The two officials are scheduled to hold a joint news conference later in the day, the source said on Wednesday.

The diplomatic source said the visit aims to advance meaningful political and strategic cooperation between Israel and Somaliland.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has not issued any comment on the trip.

Israel’s military footprint in the Horn of Africa