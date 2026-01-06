Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland, almost two weeks after Tel Aviv recognised the region amid international outrage, Israeli media reported.
Saar is expected to meet with Somaliland’s self-declared President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi during the visit, a Somaliland diplomatic source told Israeli channel i24NEWS.
The two officials are scheduled to hold a joint news conference later in the day, the source said on Wednesday.
The diplomatic source said the visit aims to advance meaningful political and strategic cooperation between Israel and Somaliland.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry has not issued any comment on the trip.
Israel’s military footprint in the Horn of Africa
Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland has drawn sharp criticism at the United Nations, where Pakistan, members of the Arab League and several Security Council members warned the move could be linked to proposals to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza or to expand Israel’s military footprint in the Horn of Africa.
Critics also said recognising Somaliland, which is internationally regarded as part of Somalia, violated the UN Charter.
Israel became the world’s first country to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, drawing condemnation from Türkiye and countries in Africa and the Middle East, among others.
Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity.
The Somali government refuses to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of the country's sovereignty and unity.