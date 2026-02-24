Türkiye, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and 18 other countries have condemned “in the strongest terms” a series of recent Israeli decisions to drastically extend unlawful Israeli control over the occupied West Bank.

“Changes are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called Israeli ‘state land,’ accelerating illegal settlement activity, and further entrenching Israeli administration,” the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Brazil, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and others, as well as the OIC and the Arab League, said in a statement on Monday.

The foreign ministers stressed that Israeli settlements constitute “a flagrant violation of international law,” including previous UN Security Council resolutions and the 2024 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice.

“These latest decisions are part of a clear trajectory that aims to change the reality on the ground and to advance unacceptable de facto annexation,” the statement said, warning that the steps undermine efforts for peace and stability in the region and threaten prospects for meaningful regional integration.

Calling on the Israeli government to reverse the decisions immediately, the foreign ministers urged it to respect its international obligations and refrain from actions that would permanently alter the “legal and administrative status of the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“These decisions follow the unprecedented acceleration of Israel’s settlement policy, with the approval of the E1 project and the publication of its tender. Such actions are a deliberate and direct attack on the viability of the Palestinian State and the implementation of the two-State Solution,” the statement said.

In that context, the foreign ministers reiterated their rejection of all measures “aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.”

“We oppose any form of annexation,” they added.