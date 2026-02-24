WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye in joint statement condemns Israel's expanding control over occupied West Bank
The joint statement rejects Israel's measures aimed at reshaping the demographic composition and status of occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem.
[File] The foreign ministers also call on Israel to put an end to illegal settler violence against Palestinians. / AA
February 24, 2026

Türkiye, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and 18 other countries have condemned “in the strongest terms” a series of recent Israeli decisions to drastically extend unlawful Israeli control over the occupied West Bank.

“Changes are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called Israeli ‘state land,’ accelerating illegal settlement activity, and further entrenching Israeli administration,” the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Brazil, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and others, as well as the OIC and the Arab League, said in a statement on Monday.

The foreign ministers stressed that Israeli settlements constitute “a flagrant violation of international law,” including previous UN Security Council resolutions and the 2024 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice.

“These latest decisions are part of a clear trajectory that aims to change the reality on the ground and to advance unacceptable de facto annexation,” the statement said, warning that the steps undermine efforts for peace and stability in the region and threaten prospects for meaningful regional integration.

Calling on the Israeli government to reverse the decisions immediately, the foreign ministers urged it to respect its international obligations and refrain from actions that would permanently alter the “legal and administrative status of the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“These decisions follow the unprecedented acceleration of Israel’s settlement policy, with the approval of the E1 project and the publication of its tender. Such actions are a deliberate and direct attack on the viability of the Palestinian State and the implementation of the two-State Solution,” the statement said.

In that context, the foreign ministers reiterated their rejection of all measures “aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.”

“We oppose any form of annexation,” they added.

'An end to settler violence'

“In view of the alarming escalation in the West Bank, we also call on Israel to put an end to settler violence against Palestinians, including by holding those responsible accountable,” they stressed.

Emphasising the importance of preserving the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, the foreign ministers warned that repeated violations constitute a threat to regional stability.

“We reaffirm our commitment to taking concrete steps, in accordance with international law, to counter the expansion of illegal settlements in Palestinian territory and policies and threats of forcible displacement and annexation,” they said.

Additionally, they urged Israel to immediately release withheld tax revenues owed to the Palestinian Authority in accordance with the 1994 Paris Protocol, saying the funds are vital for providing basic services to the Palestinian population in Gaza and in the occupied West Bank.

Reaffirming their commitment to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, the foreign ministers underlined that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution and in line with relevant UN resolutions and the June 4 1967 borders remains essential for regional peace, stability and integration.

“Only by realising an independent, sovereign and democratic Palestinian State can coexistence among the region’s peoples and states be achieved,” the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
