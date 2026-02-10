A pack of robot dogs will help Mexican police tackle crime during the 2026 World Cup this summer, authorities have said.

The four-legged robots are designed to enter dangerous areas and broadcast live video back to security forces, who can watch before taking action during the football tournament.

The global spectacle, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, is being hosted by Mexico alongside the United States and Canada.

The animaloid robots were acquired for 2.5 million pesos ($145,000) by the city council of Guadalupe, part of the Monterrey metro area, which will host one of the World Cup venues.

A video released by the local government shows one of the robots walking on four legs through an abandoned building and climbing stairs, though with some difficulty.