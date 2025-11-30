A Russian drone attack has killed one person and wounded 11 on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, the regional governor said.
Mykola Kalashnyk, the Kiev regional governor, reported "another enemy drone attack" and said rescuers were evacuating residents of a high-rise building and firefighting was ongoing.
"Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack on Vyshgorod, one person was killed, and 11 were wounded. Among them is one child," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.
The latest attack follows a Russian drone and missile attack on Friday night that killed three people and left hundreds of thousands across Ukraine without power.
Peace talks
A team of Ukrainian negotiators was headed to the United States on Saturday for talks on a US plan to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Washington's original proposal — drafted without input from Ukraine's European allies — would have seen Kiev withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and the United States de facto recognise the Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk regions as Russian.
The United States pared back the initial draft following criticism from Kiev and Europe, but the current contents remain unclear.
Zelenskyy is due to visit Paris on Monday for talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron, according to a French official.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has stated that Russia is still open to negotiations and is committed to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.