Syria on Saturday began accepting candidacy applications for parliamentary elections set for October 5, the first such vote since the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024.

State broadcaster Alikhbaria reported that applications for the People’s Assembly opened across multiple provinces, with the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections designating Saturday and Sunday for candidates to submit their paperwork.

Committees will continue reviewing applications in line with legal requirements before publishing final candidate lists in the coming weeks, the channel said.

Related TRT World - Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise

New electoral framework

President Ahmed al Sharaa approved the temporary electoral law in late August, after receiving the draft in July.

The decree outlines eligibility rules, voting procedures, and the formation of electoral bodies that will oversee the process.

Under the system, each district will establish an electoral body proportional to its allocated seats.

Candidates must be drawn from within these bodies, which then elect representatives to the 210-seat Assembly.