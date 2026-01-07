The US is closely tracking a Russian-protected oil tanker that fled from the Caribbean to the North Atlantic after a failed US boarding attempt, raising the risk of a maritime standoff as surveillance intensifies, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The vessel, originally named Bella 1 and now registered as Marinera under Russian jurisdiction, was first sighted near Venezuela’s Caribbean coast in late December, broadcaster CNN reported.

Sanctioned by Washington in 2024 for alleged involvement in illicit oil transport linked to Iranian crude and other blacklisted entities, the ship was heading to load cargo in Venezuela when US Coast Guard forces attempted to board it.

Related TRT World - US targets Venezuelan oil traders, tankers in new sanctions round

Resisting the attempt, the ship's crew executed a sharp U-turn, fleeing into the Atlantic Ocean.