WORLD
2 min read
US continues tracking Russian-registered tanker across North Atlantic despite Moscow’s objections
Despite the Russian request to halt the pursuit, US forces are still planning to intercept the vessel sanctioned over alleged involvement in illicit oil transport.
US continues tracking Russian-registered tanker across North Atlantic despite Moscow’s objections
FILE: The vessel tanker Bella 1 at Singapore Strait seen in this picture taken from social media on March 18, 2025. / Reuters
January 7, 2026

The US is closely tracking a Russian-protected oil tanker that fled from the Caribbean to the North Atlantic after a failed US boarding attempt, raising the risk of a maritime standoff as surveillance intensifies, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The vessel, originally named Bella 1 and now registered as Marinera under Russian jurisdiction, was first sighted near Venezuela’s Caribbean coast in late December, broadcaster CNN reported.

Sanctioned by Washington in 2024 for alleged involvement in illicit oil transport linked to Iranian crude and other blacklisted entities, the ship was heading to load cargo in Venezuela when US Coast Guard forces attempted to board it.

RelatedTRT World - US targets Venezuelan oil traders, tankers in new sanctions round

Resisting the attempt, the ship's crew executed a sharp U-turn, fleeing into the Atlantic Ocean.

RECOMMENDED

This month, open-source vessel-tracking data from Kpler showed the tanker moving northeast in the North Atlantic, roughly 250 miles off Ireland’s coast and heading towards the North Sea, according to the report.

During the pursuit, the crew painted a Russian flag on the hull and claimed protection under Russian authority.

Shortly afterwards, Russia added the ship to its official registry under the name Marinera, listing Sochi as its home port. Moscow later issued a diplomatic demand for the US to halt its pursuit, complicating any potential seizure under international maritime law.

Multiple outlets have reported that the US is actively planning to intercept Marinera and other sanctioned tankers.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists