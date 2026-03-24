US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a proposal to restore funding for airport security operations, prolonging a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security and worsening disruptions at US airports.
The plan would have funded most of DHS — including the Transportation Security Administration — while leaving Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be negotiated separately, a compromise some Republicans believed could break the impasse with Democrats.
But Trump dismissed the proposal, insisting any deal must include passage of his sweeping voting legislation, the “SAVE AMERICA ACT,” and urging Republicans to hold firm.
The rejection comes as TSA operations continue under strain, with long lines and delays reported nationwide while many federal employees work without pay.
Politics over compromise
The proposal had gained traction among Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, as a potential path to restore basic government functions while negotiations on immigration enforcement continued.
Democrats had signalled openness to funding less controversial parts of DHS, but have resisted measures tied to stricter immigration policies.
Trump, however, doubled down, calling on Republicans to “kill the filibuster” and remain in Washington if necessary, framing the standoff as a broader fight over election rules and national security.
With neither side backing down, the shutdown shows little sign of ending — leaving critical services in limbo and travellers facing growing disruption.