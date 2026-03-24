US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a proposal to restore funding for airport security operations, prolonging a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security and worsening disruptions at US airports.

The plan would have funded most of DHS — including the Transportation Security Administration — while leaving Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be negotiated separately, a compromise some Republicans believed could break the impasse with Democrats.

But Trump dismissed the proposal, insisting any deal must include passage of his sweeping voting legislation, the “SAVE AMERICA ACT,” and urging Republicans to hold firm.

The rejection comes as TSA operations continue under strain, with long lines and delays reported nationwide while many federal employees work without pay.