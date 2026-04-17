The geopolitical landscape of the Eastern Mediterranean is undergoing a rapid transformation . As regional alignments evolve, Israel has increasingly repositioned Greece as a strategic gateway into Europe’s security and economic architecture.

By expanding defence, energy and economic ties, Athens seeks to enhance its regional standing while offering Israel deeper access to both the European Union and NATO.

This convergence is often framed as a stabilising partnership. Yet its structural implications are more complex.

Rather than producing autonomous strategic capacity, Greece’s alignment pattern reveals a recurring dynamic in which external partnerships shape Athens’ policy choices more than they expand them.

This raises a broader question about whether such alignments generate resilience or deepen dependency.

Defence integration and emerging dependencies

Defence cooperation has become the most tangible and fastest-moving dimension of Greece-Israel relations.

In April, Greece signed a $750 million contract with Israel to procure 36 PULS multiple rocket launcher systems from Elbit Systems.

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This marked one of the largest defence acquisitions in recent years and signalled a shift toward deeper technological integration.

A more ambitious initiative is the multi-layered air defence architecture known as ‘Achilles’ Shield’.

With an estimated value of around €3 billion, the programme is designed to integrate Israeli systems such as Barak MX, David’s Sling and SPYDER to establish a comprehensive defensive umbrella across the Aegean and around the Greek islands.

Agreements advanced in early 2026 formalised cooperation in multiple areas, including counter-drone technologies, swarm defence and cyber capabilities.

These developments are complemented by trilateral military planning involving Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA).

In December 2025, the three sides signed a joint action plan for 2026, under which joint exercises, intelligence sharing and operational coordination have intensified, framed under the language of regional stability.

However, such arrangements also embed Greece more deeply within Israel’s defence ecosystem.

This creates a structural asymmetry. While Israel expands its strategic depth and access to European markets, Greece becomes increasingly reliant on external technology, doctrine, and threat-perception frameworks.

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Over time, this reduces Athens’ ability to independently calibrate its security posture, especially in a region where the threat environments remain fluid.

Energy cooperation forms the geoeconomic backbone of the alignment, yet its outcomes remain uneven.

The EastMed pipeline project, once presented as a flagship initiative, lost momentum after the United States withdrew support citing economic and environmental concerns.

Despite periodic attempts to revive it, high costs, technical challenges and unresolved maritime disputes continue to limit progress.

More viable, at least in technical terms, is the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), an electricity cable linking Israel, the GCA and Greece.

The project has faced significant delays, with contractor Nexans rescheduling the execution timeline in early 2026 due to financing disputes, updated technical and economic studies, and ongoing geopolitical sensitivities, including Turkish objections over maritime jurisdictions.

While some deep-sea cable trials were successfully conducted, the Greece-Cyprus segment remains stalled amid financial and regulatory uncertainties, with full implementation now pushed well beyond initial targets.

At the same time, Greece positions itself within broader connectivity frameworks such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

By leveraging ports such as Piraeus, Athens aims to function as a European entry point for trade and energy flows originating in the Middle East.

This vision aligns closely with Israel’s interest in diversifying export routes toward Europe.

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Yet these projects reveal a structural limitation. Many remain delayed, scaled down or contested.

Eastern Mediterranean gas reserves are modest outside Egypt, while Europe’s green transition faces headwinds: efforts to escape Russian dependence have increased reliance on Chinese-controlled rare earth elements and critical minerals essential for renewables.

In contrast, existing infrastructure networks anchored in Türkiye offer shorter, more integrated and operationally proven routes.

Geoeconomic gains and structural dependence

Trade relations between Greece and Israel have expanded significantly in recent years.

Bilateral trade volumes increased by 41 percent between 2023 and 2024, rising from approximately $920 million to $1.3 billion, with Greek exports to Israel reaching around $900 million to $1.07 billion and Israeli exports to Greece remaining lower at approximately $350-430 million.

Growth was concentrated in sectors such as construction materials, chemicals and energy equipment.

Tourism flows and port investments have also contributed to deepening economic ties.

However, this expansion reflects more than market-driven dynamics. It is closely linked to the broader strategic alignment.