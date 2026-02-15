Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called "fake" a statement by five European nations claiming opposition figure Alexey Navalny died after being poisoned with a dart frog toxin.

Speaking in an interview with multiple Russian outlets, Zakharova said the Western countries are trying to divert attention from their internal problems.

"There will be test results, there will be formulas of the substances—then there will be a comment," she said. "Without this, all statements and talk are a fake aimed at diverting attention from the pressing problems of the West."

The spokeswoman pointed out that the news appeared "at the moment when it would be necessary to present the results of the investigation into Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

The 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was an unprecedented attack that caused extensive damage to the infrastructure connecting Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.