Western allegations of Navalny poisoning are 'fake', aim to divert attention: Russia
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says the West is trying to divert attention from its own problems, after a joint statement claimed Navalny was poisoned with dart frog toxin.
Navalny died in a Siberian prison in February 2024 while serving a 19-year extremism sentence. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called "fake" a statement by five European nations claiming opposition figure Alexey Navalny died after being poisoned with a dart frog toxin.

Speaking in an interview with multiple Russian outlets, Zakharova said the Western countries are trying to divert attention from their internal problems.

"There will be test results, there will be formulas of the substances—then there will be a comment," she said. "Without this, all statements and talk are a fake aimed at diverting attention from the pressing problems of the West."

The spokeswoman pointed out that the news appeared "at the moment when it would be necessary to present the results of the investigation into Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

The 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was an unprecedented attack that caused extensive damage to the infrastructure connecting Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.

Serhii Kuznietsov, a former Ukrainian army officer accused of being involved in the sabotage, was arrested in Italy. The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied any involvement.

On Saturday, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France released a joint statement, alleging Navalny was poisoned using epibatidine, a poison extracted from the skin of the Ecuadorian poison dart frog.

The conclusion was made based on an analysis of samples of Navalny's biological materials, according to the statement.

Moscow announced Navalny’s death in a Siberia prison in February 2024 while he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism.

SOURCE:AA
