Seventy three years ago, the Turkish parliament approved a proposal by then-prime minister Adnan Menderes to send troops to defend South Korea against an aggression from North Korea, which was backed by China and the Soviet Union.

The Turkish brigade quickly earned the nickname “the distinguished unit”, thanks to their stealth and bravery that boosted the Western alliance’s efforts to subdue the invading army. Many South Koreans still remember this brigade with reverence.

“I don't want the war to happen anywhere ever again, but once it breaks out, you can't run away from it,” Mustafa Recberoglu, a 96-year-old Korean War veteran living in Istanbul, tells TRT World.

Recberoglu’s eyes well up with tears as he recounts his war memories.

“We were trained for two months in Ankara. From there, we took the train one morning and went to Iskenderun. Crossed the Suez Canal with a ship we boarded there. Also crossed oceans, and after days of travel, we finally arrived in Korea. We had a lot of trouble. There were some of the friends we went with from Türkiye who died and stayed there. When I recall those events, I get emotional,” says Recberoglu.

A positive basis for the relations

The Turkish brigade was one of the first foreign troops to arrive in Korea. As it proved effective in altering the course of the conflict, the sacrifices those military gains demanded were immense – at least 900 Turkish soldiers lost their lives defending South Korea. The mortal remains of 462 of them have been resting at the UN Korea Memorial Cemetery in Busan, South Korea.

"We commemorate with respect and gratitude all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives on the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War," says Türkiye's Ambassador to South Korea Murat Tamer.

“The Turkish military showed great heroism in the Korean War and had a conclusive effect on the war's course. They achieved victory in the Battle of Kumyangjang-ni in Yongin city of Gyeonggi province, allowing the UN forces, which had withdrawn until then, to breathe and start the counter-attack," Tamer adds, while speaking to TRT World.

The Korean War was a pivotal moment for South Korea and Türkiye to forge strong bilateral ties that became stronger with time.

“The Korean War has formed a positive basis for the relations between the two countries and the two peoples. Thanks to the two countries' soldiers fighting shoulder to shoulder, Türkiye and South Korea are two 'blood brothers' countries. We continue to work resolutely to develop bilateral relations built on this foundation in every field,” says Tamer.

The Turkish soldiers deployed in South Korea did not leave immediately after the war but remained there as NATO’s peacekeeping force until 1971.

Ayla: an orphan on the battlefield