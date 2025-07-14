BIZTECH
2 min read
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
DoD says new partnerships will boost military adoption of advanced AI tools. Elon Musk's chatbot Grok to be made available to federal agencies.
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows xAI logo / Reuters
July 14, 2025

The US Department of Defence has awarded contracts worth up to $200 million each to OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Elon Musk’s xAI to accelerate the use of advanced artificial intelligence across the military and federal government.

The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office said on Monday that the agreements aim to scale up the deployment of "agentic AI workflows" to address key national security priorities.

"Establishing these partnerships will broaden DoD use of and experience in frontier AI capabilities and increase the ability of these companies to understand and address critical national security needs," the department said in a statement.

The awards follow a $200 million contract announced last month with OpenAI to prototype AI tools for both combat and enterprise operations.

On Monday, Musk’s company xAI said its Grok chatbot will be available to US government agencies under a new suite called "Grok for Government."

The tool is now listed on the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule, allowing any federal department or agency to purchase access.

RECOMMENDED

"Today’s awards bring in the best US-based frontier AI talent to help apply cutting-edge AI to solve DoD use cases," the Pentagon said.

New era of collaboration

Doug Matty, the Pentagon’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, said the adoption of AI was "transforming the Department’s ability to support our warfighters and maintain strategic advantage."

He added that working with commercial providers would help rapidly integrate AI into areas such as intelligence, operations, and enterprise IT systems.

The Biden administration has pushed federal agencies to strengthen domestic AI development and avoid overreliance on foreign platforms.

In April, the White House Office of Management and Budget issued guidance directing agencies to ensure AI adoption benefits the public while preserving competition in the US tech sector.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says