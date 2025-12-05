MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israeli forces confiscate five historical artefacts in the occupied West Bank
Israeli army raids a mountainous area and seizes Byzantine-era historical columns from an archaeological site, according to eyewitnesses.
Israeli forces confiscate five historical artefacts in the occupied West Bank
Ruins at the archaeological site of Sebastia, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on November 30, 2025 / AFP
December 5, 2025

Israeli forces confiscated five historical artefacts yesterday in the town of Al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army, accompanied by Israeli Civil Administration teams, raided a mountainous area in the town and seized five Byzantine-era historical columns from an archaeological site, eyewitnesses said.

Recent Israeli media reports claimed the columns were confiscated on allegations that Palestinians were constructing buildings in the area and damaging historical artefacts.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian Tourism and Antiquities Minister Hani al-Hayek has said that Israeli attacks have completely or partially destroyed 316 archaeological and historical sites, noting that the attacks are "war crimes aimed at erasing Palestine's history."

Muayyad Shaban, head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, said earlier that Israel plans to confiscate 4,600 dunams (1,137 acres) of land in the towns of Sebastia and Burqa near Nablus in the West Bank under the pretext of protecting archaeological sites.

RelatedTRT World - Israel announces illegal move to seize historic West Bank site as settlers erect new outpost
SOURCE:AA
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage