Israeli forces confiscated five historical artefacts yesterday in the town of Al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army, accompanied by Israeli Civil Administration teams, raided a mountainous area in the town and seized five Byzantine-era historical columns from an archaeological site, eyewitnesses said.

Recent Israeli media reports claimed the columns were confiscated on allegations that Palestinians were constructing buildings in the area and damaging historical artefacts.