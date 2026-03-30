Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was nominated as a vice-presidential candidate and replaced as military commander on Monday, paving the way for the coup leader to become president and continue his rule in civilian garb.

Min Aung Hlaing has ruled Myanmar since 2021 when he ordered a coup toppling the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

After five years of hardline rule, he oversaw heavily restricted elections that criminalised protest or criticism of the vote and returned a walkover win for pro-military parties in late January.

Democracy watchdogs have long warned that the government will be a proxy of the military, which has ruled Myanmar for the vast majority of its post-independence history.

"I nominate Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as vice-president," MP Kyaw Kyaw Htay said, according to a television broadcast of a lower house session on state-run media.

Three vice-presidents will be chosen, one of whom will be elected as president in a parliament-wide vote.

Related TRT World - Myanmar expels East Timor envoy in fallout over junta complaint

Ex-spymaster, new army chief