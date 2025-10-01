Qatar welcomed an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump affirming that any attack on the country's security and sovereignty would be considered a threat to US security.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry called the order "a reflection of the strong and longstanding ties between Doha and Washington, built on cooperation and partnership in mediation, conflict resolution, and global peace and security."

It said the move represents "an important step" in bolstering the two countries' defence partnership.

The ministry expressed Qatar's full appreciation for Washington's role in consolidating regional peace, saying this step "will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the security and diplomatic fields."

It reiterated Qatar's commitment "to working with the US and international partners as a trusted mediator to address shared challenges, advance conflict resolution through diplomatic means, and support sustainable peace in the region."