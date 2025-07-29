The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for an escalation of global action in the first three days of August to protest Israel’s ongoing genocide and starvation policy in Gaza.

“We call for stepping up worldwide mobilisation on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (August 1-3), and in the days ahead, against the continuation of Zionist aggression, genocide, and starvation in Gaza,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamas urged that Sunday, August 3, be marked as a “Global Day of Support for Gaza, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinian prisoners,” dedicating it to its former leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel in Tehran on July 31, 2024.

It recalled that on July 29, 2024, Haniyeh himself had called for August 3 that year to be a day of global solidarity with Gaza.

The group called for sustained worldwide demonstrations “in cities and capitals across the globe, through mass marches and protests, against the ongoing Zionist aggression, genocide, and systematic starvation targeting over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.”

It also urged “escalating all forms of protests and sit-ins in front of Zionist and American embassies, as well as embassies of countries supporting the occupation, everywhere in the world, until the aggression and starvation against children, women, patients, and innocent civilians in Gaza come to an end.”

Related TRT Global - Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report

'Concealing genocide'