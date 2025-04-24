Pakistan has unveiled counter-measures against India following New Delhi’s decision to suspend the World Bank-mediated Indus Water Treaty.

New Delhi’s decision to put in abeyance the 1960 agreement was one of several measures it took against Islamabad after India — without providing any evidence — accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

Islamabad labelled it a "false flag" operation and announced retaliatory measures on Thursday, including downgrading ties with New Delhi and suspending the Simla Agreement.

What is the Simla Agreement?

The agreement, signed on July 2, 1972, promotes bilateral dispute resolution and respect for the Line of Control [LoC], the de facto border dividing Kashmir between Pakistan and India since 1947.

Before the agreement, both sides called it the Ceasefire Line.

The Agreement was signed in Simla by Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistan's President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto after the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which involved India's military intervention in East Pakistan that created what is called Bangladesh today.

Regarding Kashmir, it asserts that the core issues causing conflict over the past 25 years will be resolved peacefully.

"That the two countries are resolved to settle their differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations or by any other peaceful means mutually agreed upon between them. Pending the final settlement of any of the problems between the two countries, neither side shall unilaterally alter the situation and both shall prevent the organization, assistance or encouragement of any acts detrimental to the maintenance of peace and harmonious relations."

Here is the full copy of the agreement.

Is the Simla Agreement a Peace Treaty?

No.

A peace treaty is a formal, binding agreement ending war between nations. A peace agreement may be less formal or binding.

India and Pakistan are technically at war, primarily over Kashmir. With about a million soldiers deployed on both sides of the LoC, it is the world's most militarised region.

A peace treaty, governed by international law, requires ratification to become legally enforceable.

A peace agreement can be temporary, non-binding, or even a verbal commitment without legal weight.