After a proud run, Palestine exit Arab Cup after 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia
Sami al-Dosari inspires Saudi victory as Palestine exit with what analysts call a 'brave and honourable' performance.
Despite a commendable performance, Palestine exit the Arab Cup against Saudi Arabia / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Saudi Arabia reached the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 after a 2–1 extra-time win over Palestine at Lusail Stadium, bringing an end to Palestine’s strong campaign.

Firas al-Buraikan opened the scoring for Saudi Arabia from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Mohammad Salah brought down star forward Sami al-Dosari inside the box.

Palestine responded quickly, with Oday Dabbagh levelling the match in the 64th minute.

With the game locked at 1–1, the quarter-final went to extra time, where Saudi Arabia sealed qualification thanks to a well-placed header from Mohammed Kanno in the 115th minute following a cross from al-Dosari, one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Saudi Arabia will face the winner of Friday’s match between Jordan and Iraq.

Despite the defeat, analysts said Palestine outperformed Saudi Arabia in several phases of the match — from duels and physical battles to sustained attacking threat at key moments.

They added that Palestine’s “honourable exit” strengthened supporters’ confidence in the team and offered reassurance ahead of future challenges.

