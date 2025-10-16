The trade volume between Türkiye and Africa has exceeded $37 billion in 2024, with Ankara aiming to reach $40 billion in 2025, Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said.

Speaking at the 5th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum on Thursday in Istanbul, Bolat said the gathering comes at a time of rising global uncertainty, protectionist trade policies, and challenges to the rules-based multilateral trading system.

“We are very pleased to develop our relations in depth and strategically in the fields of economic, commercial, cultural, and social relations between Türkiye and all countries in the African continent, and to develop them on a fair, equal, and win-win basis for both parties, and we will continue to implement these policies even more strongly,” Bolat said.

He said Türkiye’s total trade volume with Africa has increased more than sevenfold since 2003.

“In addition, Turkish contractors have also contributed significantly to the development of Africa by taking part in 2,043 development projects in African countries and completing construction works worth nearly $100 billion,” he said.

Major projects

Bolat emphasised that Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Türkiye, connects Africa to the rest of the world through Istanbul, with flights to 62 destinations in over 40 African countries.