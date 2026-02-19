The Israeli army launched intense air strikes and heavy artillery shelling in Gaza on the second day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, despite the October 10 ceasefire agreement, witnesses said.

Israeli fighter jets carried out heavy strikes on eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City in the north, alongside artillery shelling in the surrounding areas on Thursday, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also fired illumination flares east of the Shujaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

In the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, witnesses reported at least two Israeli air strikes in eastern areas under Israeli military occupation.

Artillery shelling also targeted the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah, the witnesses said.