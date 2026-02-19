WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces step up air strikes, artillery shelling in Gaza on second day of Ramadan
This year, Palestinians in Gaza observe Ramadan amid the aftermath of a two-year Israeli war that devastated infrastructure and left living conditions severely strained despite the ceasefire.
Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army continued its attacks, killing at least 611 Palestinians. / AA
4 hours ago

The Israeli army launched intense air strikes and heavy artillery shelling in Gaza on the second day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, despite the October 10 ceasefire agreement, witnesses said.

Israeli fighter jets carried out heavy strikes on eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City in the north, alongside artillery shelling in the surrounding areas on Thursday, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also fired illumination flares east of the Shujaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

In the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, witnesses reported at least two Israeli air strikes in eastern areas under Israeli military occupation.

Artillery shelling also targeted the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah, the witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear whether the Israeli shelling caused casualties among Palestinians.

Palestinians in Gaza are observing Ramadan this year amid widespread destruction following a two-year Israeli offensive, which left infrastructure devastated and living conditions severely strained despite the ceasefire.

With US support, Israel began its war in Gaza on October 8 2023, resulting in more than 72,000 Palestinian deaths and over 171,000 injuries, most of them women and children, and damage to 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army continued its attacks, killing at least 611 Palestinians and injuring 1,630 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
