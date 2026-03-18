WAR ON IRAN
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Russia condemns US-Israeli strike 'just metres away' from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warns that the attacks posed radiological risks that could lead to unpredictable consequences for the Middle East.
Russia condemns US-Israeli strike 'just metres away' from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, on August 21, 2010. / AP Archive
5 hours ago

Russia has condemned a strike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant a day earlier, which it said was just metres away from its reactor, and called on the United States and Israel to stop attacking the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, made the comments at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We strongly condemn the irresponsible and utterly unacceptable missile strike on the inner perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just a few metres from an operational reactor," Zakharova said.

Such strikes created unacceptable radiological risks for the Middle East, she said, and were fraught with unpredictable consequences.

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Russia built the Bushehr plant, helps Iran run it, and is helping to expand it.

Iran on Tuesday told the International Atomic Energy Agency that the attack had caused no damage or injuries.

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SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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