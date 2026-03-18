Russia has condemned a strike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant a day earlier, which it said was just metres away from its reactor, and called on the United States and Israel to stop attacking the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, made the comments at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We strongly condemn the irresponsible and utterly unacceptable missile strike on the inner perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just a few metres from an operational reactor," Zakharova said.

Such strikes created unacceptable radiological risks for the Middle East, she said, and were fraught with unpredictable consequences.