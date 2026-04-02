Pakistan said on Thursday that the burden of ending its conflict with Afghanistan lay with Kabul, as the two sides held preliminary talks to try to end hostilities.

The neighbours have been locked in an escalating conflict over claims from Islamabad that Kabul is harbouring terrorists responsible for cross-border attacks.

Negotiations started in Urumqi, in northwest China, on Wednesday, after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar travelled to Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi told reporters in the capital that the government hoped for a "durable solution".

Related TRT World - Pakistan and Afghanistan restart talks in China to halt fighting: reports

"Our participation (in talks) is a reiteration of our core concerns," he said.

"The burden of real process, however, lies with Afghanistan, which must demonstrate visible and verifiable actions against terrorist groups using (its) soil against Pakistan."

He described the negotiations as "working level talks" and said they were ongoing.

"Our delegation has not returned yet," he added.