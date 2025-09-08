Chinese President Xi Jinping has said economic globalisation was “an irresistible trend of history,” stressing multilateralism amid tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

Addressing a virtual BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil, Xi called on Monday for upholding multilateralism to “defend international fairness and justice,” according to a transcript of his speech released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism are getting more and more rampant,” Xi said, stressing that the “trade wars and tariff wars waged by some country severely disrupt the world economy and undermine international trade rules.”

His remarks came as tariffs and protectionist trade measures imposed by the Trump administration have roiled international markets as Washington seeks bilateral trade deals, including one with Beijing.

“We should… safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, so as to cement the foundations of multilateralism,” Xi said.

Calling for upholding “openness and win-win co-operation to safeguard the international economic and trade order,” the Chinese president said: “Economic globalisation is an irresistible trend of history.”

“We should promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, place development at the heart of our international agenda, and ensure that Global South countries participate in international cooperation as equals and share in the fruits of development,” he added.